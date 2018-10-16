A large area of North Texas remains under a flood watch issued through Tuesday evening, However, that could be extended as rain continues to fall.

Locally, White Rock Creek near Greenville Avenue and the Trinity River are under flood warnings in Dallas. In Collin County, a flood warning was issued for the East Fork Trinity River at McKinney. Click here for a full list of flood watches issued in our area.

VIEW: DFW Radars

Late Tuesday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he's "increased the readiness of The State Operations Center" to assist local authorities during emergency response situations. Meanwhile, historic flooding in Llano County has led to evacuations and a bridge collapse in Kingsland, Texas.

Follow us as we give the latest updates:

12:39p Joe Pool Lake flood pool is now at 60 percent.

Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie, at last check, is 8.7 feet above normal. Camping loops A & B are inundated, and D will likely be closed soon. Parks & Recreation hopes this isn’t a repeat of 2015, when they had almost 17 feet of water. — Reporter Tiffany Liou

12:30p The Flood Warning continues for the White Rock Creek at Greenville Avenue.

* At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday the stage was 83.94 feet.

* Flood stage is 84 feet.

* Forecast: The river is expected to rise to near flood stage this afternoon. — National Weather Service

NOON: The City of Plano is reporting a new sanitary sewer overflow from a City manhole in the area of Glen Eagles Golf Course. The estimated overflow volume was 100,000 gallons at 11:05 am. The wastewater is flowing into White Rock Creek. Once the flow is contained, Plano Public Works Department personnel will walk the creek to verify no adverse effects to water or aquatic life. They are monitoring the overflow around the clock and will be performing clean-up of the affected area once the overflow is stopped. Although the City of Plano has experienced this overflow of domestic wastewater, the public drinking water is not affected and continues to be safe for consumption. — City of Plano

11:09a The Fort Worth Fire Department is staffing 2 extra Swift Water Rescue Teams for the duration of the day. These 2 teams along with the 2 that are fully staffed daily will allow for one team to be stationed in each quadrant of the city. As rain continues to fall, concerns about swelling lakes/rivers and large amounts of run-off will continue to be monitored. Dive Teams and PIO will be available for comments at Station 17 by request. — Fort Worth Fire Department

10:46a Highs this afternoon still in the 40s for most of North Texas. DFW's record, minimum high temperature for today is 60 degrees back in 1960. We will easily beat that with a forecast high of 47. — Meteorologist Jesse Hawila

10:35a Dallas Water Utilities has experienced sanitary sewer overflows of diluted wastewater at several locations throughout the city. Overflows occurred in five major drainage basins. DWU Assistant Director Zachary Peoples emphasized that none of the overflows of diluted wastewater will affect the City’s water supply.

12:28p The Flood Warning continues for the White Rock Creek Near White Rock Creek At Greenville Avenue

* At 1115 AM Tuesday the stage was 83.94 feet.

* Flood stage is 84 feet.

* ForecastP: The river is expected to rise to near flood stage this afternoon. — National Weather Service

10:35a Although there is no danger to the water supply, the public is reminded to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in any of the affected areas. — City of Dallas

10:34a The Lower Colorado River Authority in Austin is closing lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan effective immediately until further notice.

The Highland Lakes watershed is experiencing historic flooding. This is a serious situation and people should take action to protect people and property. Also,

-- LCRA will open floodgates at Mansfield and Tom Miller dams at noon today.

-- LCRA has closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan until further notice.

-- Flood operations are underway at Starcke, Wirtz and Inks dams.

-- Flows in the Highland Lakes are swift and high.

-- See LCRA's Flood Operations Report for more on current conditions in the Highland Lakes.

-- Check LCRA's Hydromet for rainfall totals, stream flow and lake levels.

— The Lower Colorado River Authority

10:12a Joe Pool Lake flood pool is now 59 percent full. - WFAA.com

Joe Pool Lake

9:05a The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation of spill and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that occurred Monday, flowing into Mauk Branch Creek, Horne Branch Creek and Ten Mile Creek Tributary. The city's water system was never affected by the sewer spill. — City of Duncanville

FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rounds of widespread (100%) rain again. Staying cold and breezy. Winds: N 10-15. High: 47.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with more showers overnight. Chilly. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 45.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with more scattered rain (40%). Another cool day. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Cool. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 52.

© 2018 WFAA