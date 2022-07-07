Believe it when you see it: These DFW gas stations are slipping below $4 per gallon

As of Friday, at least 20 locations had gas for under $4 per gallon.

DALLAS — Remember when $4 for a gallon of gas felt expensive?

Well, the math still checks out -- the costs add up. But for a while there, we were more worried about hitting $5 per gallon than having to pay $4. Now, thankfully, several gas stations across North Texas are slipping below that mark.

As of Friday, at least 20 locations had gas for under $4 per gallon, with a few below $3.90, according to GasBuddy, which tracks the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Arlington appeared to be the place for saving a few bucks on your next fillup; Walmart, Costco, and Murphy all had gas prices at $3.89 per gallon early Friday.

Costco and Walmart in Fort Worth both had gas for $3.95 per gallon.

On the Dallas side of things, the best deals were in Collin County.

The Walmart in Anna had gas for $3.93 per gallon. Love's and Flying J in Anna had it listed for $3.98. And in Plano and McKinney, Sam's Club was the spot, also listing gas for $3.98.

Finding a gallon below $4 might not be the norm, yet, but we've been trending in the right direction.

ARE MY EYES DECEIVING ME?! 😳



$3.97 FOR REGULAR GAS 😱😱😱



Arlington Costco for the WIN 🙌🏻@wfaa ⛽️ #Costco pic.twitter.com/OIQubzmYMD — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) July 6, 2022

As of July 7, Texas' statewide gas price average was $4.33 per gallon, down 16 cents from a week ago. On July 5, AAA reported that the weekly decrease at the time was 13 cents down, which led the nation. At this point last year, the statewide average of gas in Texas was $2.81.

Gas in Texas is the 6th-lowest price in America. South Carolina has the cheapest gas at $4.26 and California has the most expensive at $6.18.

Here is a look at the average price of gas across Texas: