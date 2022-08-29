1 week later | North Texas homeowners working to salvage items damaged by historic flooding

It was exactly one week ago, flash floods forced residents out of their homes after a creek overflowed.

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — It’s been one week since devastating flooding across North Texas.

Families in Balch Springs are still cleaning up, and many of them are left salvaging their precious memories after items were damaged in the flood waters.

“My sister and her husband have been working all week,” said Gay Christie.

Working nonstop, Christie took WFAA into her late mother’s flooded home in Balch Springs.

“The water was up to here,” she said, showing WFAA how much the home flooded.

The Christie family has owned the home since 1967.

She walked WFAA through it room by room.

“The water was up to here, the refrigerator was on its side,” said Christie.

It was exactly one week ago, flash floods forced residents out of their homes after a creek overflowed.

Firefighters had to go door-to-door to rescue people.

“If the water should sweep you away, and if I can’t get you, don’t fight it. Just float, and we will pick you up down the road,” said the Christie family.

Families are now being told to leave their damaged belongings out on the curb.

Throughout Balch Springs, garbage bags, beds, personal belongings can be seen piled up near curbs. On one block alone, many families are waiting for their belongings to get picked up.

It’s been 1 week since the flooding in the Dallas area. Families are still cleaning up, & salvaging what they could.



Many families are forced to throw everything out, & start over. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/vQlh5JO6K6 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) August 29, 2022

WFAA spoke to a city official on the phone, and they said they’re still out assessing the damage.

Since last Monday’s flooding, there have been at least 3,500 property claims, 1,300 auto, and 20 flood claims across Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the National Flood Insurance Program.

“Things like this we can’t replace,” said Christie, of the photos and items in her mother's home.

They’re left feeling helpless.