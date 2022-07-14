'A blessing to someone': Dallas police officers helping residents, providing A/C units in extreme heat

Neighborhood Police Officers are out checking on elderly residents who may be struggling without air conditioners.

DALLAS — Dallas police officers are on the beat to beat the heat.

“Make sure you guys drink water today OK."

As temperatures continue to remain in the triple digits, Dallas Police Department's neighborhood officers or NPOs are out checking on residents.

Recently, the South Central NPOs helped an elderly woman whose air conditioner was out.

"The heat factor is huge. There are so many people out here who are lacking resources and information, and our job as an NPO unit is to give them some resources that would assist them,” said Dallas Police Sgt. Mavin Tyler.

Within a day, the officers were able to find a brand new unit for the woman.

It's the second air conditioner they’ve delivered in the last couple of weeks.

"We had a senior citizen who, unfortunately, fell victim to a violent incident and his AC units were damaged,” said officer Torey Dugas with South Central Patrol.

So, that citizen got a new unit too.

"It was a great opportunity for us to be a blessing to someone,” Sgt. Tyler said. "We want to give you these. They have information on heat exhaustion."

The officers say they feel it’s also part of their jobs to educate the public about what resources are available to them and how to take care of themselves.

"In my opinion, and I’m pretty positive about this, heat does not have an age. I don’t care if you're 10, 25, or 50. It’s hot,” said Dugas.

The officers spent some time talking to a senior citizen’s group. Some of the people told WFAA their electric bills were up to $500 this month. The officers said they will try to get them some assistance.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces knowing a senior citizen is going to be cooled off on these really hot days, it makes me feel great,” said Dugas.