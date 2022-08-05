LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions

DALLAS — It's hot, really hot.
So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions.
We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a list (WFAA has reached out to surrounding communities and we'll update the list as we learn of/are notified of more):
Stage 2
- Cleburne
- The city of Cleburne announced on Aug. 5 it had moved from Stage 1 to Stage 2 drought response in its Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan. The Stage 2 drought response, effective Aug. 8, includes additional irrigation restrictions for residential and non-residential operations. During Stage 2, non-essential water is prohibited. Non-essential is defined as washing house windows, siding, eaves and roof with a hose without the use of a bucket and a hose cutoff valve; washing driveways, streets, curbs and gutters; washing vehicles without a hose cutoff valve and bucket; draining filling swimming pools; and flushing water systems. Outdoor unattended use of water (sprinkling of landscape vegetation) will be permitted only one day each week from March through October and only within the designated hours. No watering is allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The single watering day schedule for unattended irrigation is as follows: Friday for non-residential sites (apartments, businesses, parks, common areas), Saturday residential addresses ending in even numbers and Sunday residential addresses ending in odd numbers.
- Violators may be subject to penalties up to $500. Community members can report violations by calling 817-645-0977.
- For more information about water conservation and tips to reduce water use at your home, visit WaterIsAwesome.com.
- DeSoto
- The city of DeSoto announced on Aug. 5 it had moved to Stage 2 restrictions under the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2 restrictions include mandatory reductions in residential and business irrigation systems as well as additional restrictions.
- DeSoto Water customers using automatic irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers outdoors to water their lawns and landscaped areas will be limited during Stage 2 to watering once every five (5) days between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Permitted days will be based on the last digit of their street address. The following watering schedule shows which days watering will be allowed depending on the last digit of their street address:
- Last digit 0 and 5: 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th
- Last digit 1 and 6: 1st, 6th, 11th, 16th, 21st, 26th
- Last digit 2 and 7: 2nd, 7th, 12th, 17th, 22nd, 27th
- Last digit 3 and 8: 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, 23rd, 28th
- Last digit 4 and 9: 4th 9th, 14th, 19th, 24th, 29th
- ***No watering on the 31st***
- Residents are permitted to water their lawns and landscaping with a handheld hose, watering container, or a drip system (IE: Soaker Hose) without penalty; however, the City requests that reasonable efforts are made to curtail non-essential usage.
- Residential hand-washing of cars or other vehicles is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Other non-essential water uses that are prohibited under Stage 2 restrictions include washing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas; using water for dust control; operating an ornamental fountain or pond that is not designed to recirculate water, and hosing down buildings or structures unless there is a fire protection benefit.
- Violators could face fines not to exceed $2,000 for each offense.
- To view the City of DeSoto’s Drought Contingency Plan and all of the restrictions that are put in place under Stage 2 visit our homepage at www.desototexas.gov.
Stage 1
- Carrollton
- The city of Carrollton said, effective Aug. 8, it will move into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan. In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak water usage hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watering during the heat of the day depletes the City’s water supply and has a minimal effect on landscape because water is lost to evaporation from heat and wind. A mandatory landscape watering schedule will go into effect on Monday, August 8 including a two-days-per-week maximum for watering only from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- Guidelines for Stage 1 watering using automatic irrigation systems: If the last digit of the property address is an odd number, water on Saturdays and Wednesdays. If the last digit of the property address is an even number, water on Sundays and Thursdays. If the property is a non-residential (commercial, industrial, common areas, and parks), water on Tuesdays and Fridays. There will be no watering on Mondays.
- Enforcement actions for Carrollton’s Stage 1 Drought/Emergency Response Stages are as follows: On the first violation, a customer will be given a written notice of the mandatory water use restrictions. On the second and subsequent violations, citations may be issued to customers with fines not to exceed $2,000 per day. After two violations have occurred, the City may install a flow restrictor in the line to limit the amount of water that may pass through the meter in a 24-hour period. After three violations, the City may terminate water service to the customer.
- For more information on water conservation, call (972)466-3120, or visit cityofcarrollton.com/water.
