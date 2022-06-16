Summer Vacation Twitter is not happy, as flight cancellations top 800 Thursday

Thursday was apparently one of those days, as cancellations racked up across the country.

DALLAS — Ah, summer travel season.

Flights to beach destinations. Time with your family. Fun in the sun.

And a figurative meltdown in the mentions of airline companies on Twitter.

Thursday was apparently one of those days, as cancellations racked up across the country.

As of noon, there had been 802 flights cancelled within, into or out of the United States, to go along with 2,931 delays, according to Flight Aware.

International cancellations brought the total global cancellation count to 2,477.

The biggest problem area appeared to be New York and New Jersey – 19% of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were cancelled, and 17% were cancelled at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Locally, there were 146 delays at Dallas-Fort Worth International and 20 cancellations, making up only about 1% of flights.

Love Field had 26 delays but no cancellations.

But it was one of our local airlines, Fort Worth-based American Air, that seemed to be dealing with the complaints from grumpy travelers.

A glance at American's mentions saw a steady stream of complaints over everything from lost luggage to canceled flights to re-bookings.

American's main account was busy responding to most of the angry tweets.

WFAA has reached out to American this week over potential staffing issues and delays, but the airline has not responded.

American had 139 flights canceled by noon, around 4% of their total for the day. JetBlue also had a 4% cancellation rate, and United and British Airways were 3%.

It wasn't clear what was causing the delays; the East Coast had some storms earlier Thursday, but the severe weather didn't appear to be widespread.

Dallas-based Southwest was in a bit better shape Thursday, with only a handful of cancellations but 338 delays.

Southwest hasn't been without the drama this week, though.

On Wednesday, the company's tongue-and-cheek Twitter jab at competitor American Airlines resulted in the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association firing back at their own employer.

Southwest had tweeted an article reporting that American Airlines would be bringing back change fees for international flights. In the tweet, Southwest Airlines said "Not our cup of tea, but you do you @americanair."

For context, Southwest Airlines has historically never had change fees. Other major U.S. airlines eliminated change fees when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association then decided to "enter themselves into the chat" as the kids would say nowadays.

"Neither is selling more than 4,000 flights a day in June when you were only staffed for 3,800. But you do you @southwestair," the pilots association tweeted.