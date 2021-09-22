DFW Airport launches new 'fast pass' service

Travelers will now be able to reserve a time to arrive for screening, bypassing the line.

DALLAS — DFW International Airport is hoping to make traveling easier for many, just in time for the holidays. Wednesday, DFW launched its "fast pass" pilot program.

Travelers will now be able to reserve a time to arrive for screening, bypassing the line. But the service is not currently available for TSA PreCheck.

Reservations for a fast pass can be made up to seven days in advance of your flight, and there’s a maximum of 10 people per reservation.

Right now, the fast pass service is only available at the Terminal D checkpoint D18.