DALLAS — Soon, there will be a final (plastic) straw at the DFW Airport.

The second-largest airport in America announced Monday that it will start phasing out single-use plastic straws in its terminals as of Sept. 16.

"Over four million plastic straws are used in our terminals annually," reads text in a video shared by the DFW Airport's Twitter account. "That's almost two tons of plastic."

DFW Airport is roughly the size of Manhattan and offers nearly 2,000 flights a day.

The move to phase out plastic straws caused some on Twitter to complain that the airport was engaging in "liberal nonsense" and that they wouldn't be able to properly drink in the airport. DFW responded that this move had been planned for a long time in an effort to reduce the airport's environmental impact.

"Most vendors will have an alternative to plastic straws; this can include lids designed to be strawless," the airport said in a tweet.

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines have all already banned plastic straws on their flights. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is considering an airport-wide ban on plastic straws, as well as plastic bags and styrofoam.

