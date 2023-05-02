Denton Fire Department unveils new UNT-themed green fire engine

The truck was unveiled Tuesday evening at a celebration for the school's basketball team.

DENTON, Texas — The Denton Fire Department unveiled a new fire engine, but instead of sporting the traditional fire engine red, it was painted to better suit the colors of one of the city's universities, the University of North Texas

Engine 3 was decked out in green after the "Mean Green" of UNT, with the university's flag, a green-tinted Texas flag, on display in the truck's front grille. "Mean Green" is also carved into the front and back bumpers in light-up letters, with the school's logo and trademark eagle symbol painted on the sides.

The engine was unveiled at Eastside Denton as part of Downtown Victory Fest, a celebration of the school's basketball team's record-breaking season and their winning of the 2023 National Invitation Tournament.

The men's basketball team arrived on the engine, which was donated to the city by the school. It also has the unique ability of playing the school's fight song through its horn system.