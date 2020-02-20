DALLAS — DART plans to install 300 new interactive touchscreen kiosks over the next two years.

Several of them have already been installed at J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center east of downtown, where WFAA tested them out to see if they really do make customers safer and better-connected across DART's service area like the transit agency promises.

The kiosks work like giant smartphones, with touchscreens so bright the text and images are supposed to be visible in direct sunlight. The touchscreen sensors work in rainy conditions, too, as WFAA learned Thursday.

The kiosks allow riders to plan their trips, but also provide a list of fun places and events to visit and feature localized deals from nearby businesses.

The kiosks can assist riders in nine different languages, and there’s even a photo booth that lets you take a series of selfies and send them to your smartphone.

But, that selfie function didn't seem to be working Thursday.

Rider safety is also expected to improve as high-resolution cameras, additional lighting and fast options to contact DART police are added as well.

Riders will also be able to keep connected when free Wi-Fi becomes available throughout the DART system this summer.

The regional transit agency serves 220,000 passengers across its 700-square mile service area, according to DART.

Click here to learn more about the changes coming to the service area.

More on WFAA: