DART looks to partner with Dallas ISD in creating pilot program to provide free rides for K-12 students

DALLAS — In the growing North Texas region, public transportation options are key for families getting around.

“DART is becoming more and more important for all of those riders,” said Gordon Shattles, director of external relations for Dallas Area Rapid Transit, or DART.

In the City of Dallas, there is a push to make DART even more accessible to students in Dallas Independent School District.

“For a little over a month, the DART Board of Directors has considered a K-12 pilot program. It would eventually be for all of DART service areas. So, of course, all of the 13 service area cities,” explained Shattles.

Some Dallas city councilmembers are urging DART’s board of directors to look into a program that would allow students across the city free rides on the transit system’s buses and trains.

During the council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting on Monday, members said it is about options, so not to be totally dependent on Dallas ISD school buses.

“It would be great if we could get this done before school starts in the next semester,” said Councilman Omar Narvaez.

According to Dallas ISD, of its nearly 141,000 students, about 25,000 children ride school buses each day.

The potential free bus program is still in the early stages of discussion.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces to be considered with a program this large to offer free rides for K-12 students,” Shattles added.

The Dallas City Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted to approve a memo urging the entire council to support DART looking into making a free K-12 public transit program a reality.

DART’s staff pointed out students age 5 – 14 can already ride for free with an adult paying regular fare. Reduced fares are available for high schoolers. Some local colleges have also worked out arrangements where their students can take DART for free.