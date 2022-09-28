x
Off-duty Dallas officer pulls woman from her truck moments before it catches fire on freeway, police say

Police at the scene told WFAA that the driver had called for help and other drivers crashed into her vehicle before the officer stepped in to help.
Credit: Mike Forbes, WFAA

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a stalled truck that caught fire on a freeway, and deputies credit an off-duty officer for helping the driver.

The truck was stuck in the eastbound lanes of East R.L. Thornton Freeway near Jim Miller Road. Police at the scene told WFAA photojournalist Mike Forbes that the driver was calling for help and her truck was hit by other vehicles.

The off-duty officer then came over and pulled the driver from her truck before the fire happened.

It's not clear what led up to the truck being stalled or it catching fire, but the sheriff's office was still investigating.

