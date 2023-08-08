Suspects shoot at Plano officer who was investigating incident involving personal vehicle, police say

The officer had received an alert about his personal vehicle "being tampered with," according to an update from Plano police.

DALLAS — A Plano police officer returned fire after suspects shot at him during an off-duty incident at a Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Winsted Drive, at the Winsted at White Rock apartments just south of White Rock Lake.

When the officer went to look into it, "multiple" suspects shot at him, police said. The officer, who was not hit, returned fire. Police said it did not appear that any of the suspects were shot. The suspect took off in a vehicle, but police did not say whether it was their own vehicle or the officer's vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case. Dallas police were leading the investigation, according to Plano police.

Plano officials confirmed the officer has been with the department for about a year.

More details were not yet available.

Tuesday's shooting is the second early-morning shooting involving an apparent vehicle burglary in East Dallas area over the last week.

On Thursday morning, a Dallas A/C and appliances technician, Jesse Simmons, was shot in front of his home while confronting a suspect trying to break into his work truck, police said.

Simmons' home is on Donegal Drive on the northeast side of White Rock Lake.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Simmons survived but is fighting to walk again after a bullet nicked his spine.