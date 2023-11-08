Family of 5 seriously injured in Dallas crash with suspected drunk driver, police say

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11300 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Royal Lane and Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Five family members were seriously injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11300 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Royal Lane and Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas.

Police said a suspected drunk driver rear-ended a car that was sitting at a red light. Five people in the car - a father, mother and their three children - were seriously injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The suspect's name has not been released.

An update on the conditions of the injured family members was not yet available Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.