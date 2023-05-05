Another Dallas Starbucks location is unionizing over hostile workplace, schedule concerns

The workers at the Inwood & Willow Starbucks filed a petition to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

DALLAS — Another Dallas Starbucks location has joined several other local Starbucks in unionizing efforts.

Workers at the Inwood & Willow Starbucks have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. They are one of hundreds locations across the nation to join the movement for better working conditions.

In a video posted on Twitter, workers at the Starbucks talked about their reasons for unionizing, including a hostile work environment, unnotified schedule changes, and to fight for increased wages.

"For the last three years of working for Starbucks, I’ve rarely felt listened to, supported or appreciated in any role I’ve played. I want to unionize to be recognized and compensated fairly, not only for my work but every barista who came before and after me who has ever felt the same," said Makayla Boydstun, a partner and organizer at the Dallas location in a statement.

The Inwood and Willow partners are JOINING THE MOVEMENT!!! D-Town is not PLAYING around. They're organizing to hold management accountable, fight for fair hours and fair pay, and make Starbucks the company they know it can be. Let's give them a big welcome!!! 🥳🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/hinVZsNc4g — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) May 4, 2023

This is just the latest Starbucks location in North Texas to unionize. Other locations, such as one at Mockingbird Station, one in Addison, and another in Denton, have made unionized or made efforts to unionize as well.

Starbucks Workers United has accused Starbucks of launching a union-busting campaign, firing more than 230 union leaders around the country, and closing unionized stores. NRLB has issued Starbucks more than 80 complaints, which encompass more than 1,400 federal labor law violations.

More new unions have formed in the past year than any other U.S. company in the last 20 years through Starbucks Workers United, the organization said, and there are now more than 300 Starbucks stores across 42 states and Washington, D.C. that have unionized successfully.

WFAA has reached out to Starbucks for comment but has not received a response at this time.