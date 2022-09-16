Large sinkhole opens up along road in Pleasant Grove, prompting detours

The three lanes of eastbound traffic on Lake June Road will remain closed until the repairs are completed.

DALLAS — Dallas drivers, beware!

A large sinkhole opened up Thursday at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road in Pleasant Grove, prompting a detour.

Dallas Water Utilities told WFAA that crews were making repairs from a damaged wastewater manhole at the location. A section of a 30-inch wastewater pipe is also being repaired, officials said.

According to Dallas Water Utilities representatives, repairs are expected to be completed on or before the evening of Monday, Sept. 19, pending any unforeseen circumstances.

