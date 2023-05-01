Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther back home and recovering after brain aneurysm, husband says

Luther's husband, who's been giving updates on her status, said she was able to return home from the hospital after more than 20 days.

DALLAS — Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who had been hospitalized for more than 20 days following a brain aneurysm, is back home and recovering, according to her husband.

Luther's husband, Tim Georgeff, has been posting updates on her status on Facebook since she suffered the aneurysm on April 5, 2023.

On day 23 of his updates, Georgeff said Luther was cleared to return home while she continues to recover. He said she still has some symptoms like lack of appetite.

"The survival rate of the hemorrhage she suffered is not very good, and we beat those odds," Georgeff said in his Facebook post.

Luther garnered national attention in 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses were shutting down to prevent spreading of the illness.

Luther had reopened her Dallas salon despite county and state orders that shut down non-essential businesses. She was issued a citation but later tore it up during a rally to reopen businesses in the Texas.

At a court hearing after she ignored a temporary restraining order from the city and kept her salon open, a state district judge found her in contempt of court and ordered her to seven days in jail. She was released from jail early after an order from the Texas Supreme Court.

Later in 2020, she ran as a Republican for a Texas Senate seat in District 30, which covers areas of North Texas such as Sherman, Denton, Weatherford and Stephenville. She lost in a special runoff election in December 2020 to Drew Springer.