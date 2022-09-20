Reunion Tower won't shine as bright for the next 2 weeks - and that's a good thing for birds

Birds migrate at night, and city lights can cause them to get disoriented and collide into buildings.

DALLAS — Reunion Tower won't shine as bright, starting Tuesday night.

And that's a good thing for birds.

The Dallas landmark will join other downtown buildings in dimming its lights to 50% through Oct. 10 in an effort to help the massive migration of birds through Texas.

Birds migrate at night, and city lights can cause them to get disoriented and collide into buildings.

Reunion Tower will be dimmed each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Reunion and other downtown Dallas buildings typically dim their lights twice a year for bird migration as part of the "Lights Out Texas" initiative, led by former First Lady Laura Bush and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Nearly two billion birds travel through Texas at night during migrations each spring and fall, according to Reunion Tower officials.