Dallas police have postponed a “Coffee with Cops” event set for this Saturday as a result of the fatal shooting of man inside his apartment last week.

Our “Coffee with Cops” event scheduled for this weekend has been postponed,” Dallas PD wrote on its official Twitter account. “After a conversation with our local McDonald’s partners, in light of this past week’s tragedy, we have agreed to reschedule.”

The scheduled event would be the second “Coffee with Cops” event of 2018. The last one was held in March.

“Coffee with Cops,” a tradition in its sixth year, allows residents to sit down with officers of all levels to ask questions and discuss public safety, all over a free cup of McDonald’s coffee.

Seven Dallas McDonald’s locations were set to take part in the Sept. 15th event.

On Sept. 6, Botham Jean was killed when Dallas officer Amber Guyger claims she mistook his apartment for her own and shot Jean, thinking he was a burglar. Jean’s attorney’s have refuted Guyger’s claims, citing neighbors who allegedly heard Guyger pounding on Jean’s door and demanding to be let in.

Rumors that circulated online saying Guyger and Jean knew each other have been debunked by police sources and by Jean’s attorneys.

The Texas Rangers handled the investigation in its early stages. It’s now been turned over to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

A funeral service was held for Jean Thursday at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Dallas.

