Off-duty Dallas police officer beaten unconscious at apartment complex pool

Several people attacked the man after he asked them to leave the pool and informed them he was a police officer, Dallas police said.

An off-duty Dallas police officer was beaten unconscious by a group of people at an apartment swimming pool, according to information obtained by WFAA.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday near Midway Road and Horizon North Parkway.

In addition to working with the Dallas Police Department, the officer also works as a courtesy patrol officer at the apartment complex, according to the Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata, who spoke to the officer after the attack.

Prior to the attack, the officer had received a call regarding a group of people who were hanging out at the pool, even though it was closed, Mata said.

Mata says courtesy officers often respond to disturbances at apartment pools.

Most of the time people listen to officers, he said.

Mata said he believes the attack was fueled by "this idea that it is OK in today’s world to disobey authority."

He said assaulting an officer is a criminal offense and "only furthers the divide between police and the community we serve."

Dallas Police Department officials publicly released details about the attack Friday afternoon.

The officer was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts when he went to tell the group they needed to leave.

The group asked the man who he was. He told them he was a courtesy officer for the apartments and a police officer, Mata said.

Though several people left, three or four people stayed at the pool and “began talking about Black Lives Matter," according to information obtained by WFAA.

The officer started to take pictures of vehicles possibly linked to the group. That’s when he was struck in the back and kicked several times.

Mata says he believes the group attacked the man because he is a Dallas police officer. The police officer lost consciousness during the attack. When he woke up, he called 911.

"It’s very unfortunate that an officer attempting to do his job was attacked in this manner for nothing else but being a police officer," Mata said.

During the attack, the officer suffered bruising to the back of his head, scrapes to his hands and a bloody lip.

Dallas-Fire Rescue medics treated the officer. Once his supervisor arrived at the scene, the officer was driven to the hospital for evaluation, a Dallas police record shows.

Mata confirms the officer is at home recovering and is expected to be OK.

No one has been arrested. Detectives are working to determine whether those involved in the attack were residents of the apartment complex, Mata said.

