Vanessa Hendrix Lewis was last seen on the morning of Nov. 25 at her residence.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

The missing woman, 56-year-old Vanessa Hendrix Lewis, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence in the 7700 block of Chorus Way, police say.

Police describe Lewis as 5'2", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.