Off-duty Dallas officer has 'major' injuries after crash with drunk drivers, police say

The crash happened at approximately 2:10 a.m. Thursday on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge at North Beckley Avenue.

DALLAS — Two men have been arrested on drunk-driving charges after a crash led to an off-duty Dallas police officer being hospitalized, police said Thursday.

The Dallas Police Department said in a news release that officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Thursday to a call for service on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge at North Beckley Avenue.

Police said its preliminary investigation found two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash between the two vehicles led to the off-duty officer being hit in his vehicle. The off-duty officer suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition, police said.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.

Both male drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.