Dallas First Baptist Church Pastor Robert Jeffress will be giving the dedication prayer Monday at the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, he announced in a video message to the church Sunday.

Jeffress has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, who made the decision in December to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. embassy there from Tel-Aviv.

Jeffress appeared on Fox News on Friday to discuss the embassy's opening.

"By recognizing Jerusalem and moving our embassy there, our country is saying what we know from history and the Bible, that Jerusalem has actually been the capital of Israel for 3,000 years," Jeffress told Fox News.

© 2018 WFAA