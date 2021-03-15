Oak Lawn pastor disagrees with Catholic Church's denial of same-sex marriage

Rev. Baughman continues to bless same-sex marriages. He created a safe space in Oak Lawn for everyone to feel welcome, regardless of sexual orientation.

DALLAS — Oak Lawn is a neighborhood known to be the heart of Dallas's LGBTQ community.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church started a coffee shop called Union on Cedar Springs Road with an open space to worship. Rev. Michael Baughman, executive director and founding pastor of Union, hopes those who identify on the LGBTQ spectrum feel welcome at his shop.

"Someone's sexual orientation is very much wrapped up in their identity. That's a big part of who they are," said Baughman. He said he embraces same-sex matrimony.

Baughman's perspective is a contrast to the statement released by the Vatican Monday morning that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex marriages.

The statement reads in part, "the blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered licit." It goes on the say matrimony is between a man and a woman, but it is not intended to be "a form of unjust discrimination."

The Diocese of Dallas also released a statement Monday, saying:

"The Vatican’s conclusion today in regard to the question of blessing same-sex unions as well as its statement that 'the Christian community and its pastors are called to welcome with respect and sensitivity persons with homosexual inclinations' are clear teachings of the Catholic Church. The Diocese of Dallas, as always, remains in full communion with the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and follows Catholic teaching on the sacredness of marriage between one man and one woman and the dignity of every human person."

While Baughman said he respects the Catholic Church, he also strongly disagrees with this practice.

"One of my frustrations with the release that was put out is that the Catholic Church wouldn't put a blessing on the same-gender union because it is inherently sinful. And we can't bless something that is sinful. But I look to the fruits of the spirit in same-gender couples and I see them abundantly there," he said.

As a United Methodist pastor, Baughman officiates same-sex marriages knowing the church does not approve. "We have a responsibility to resist, even in our own systems."

"I'm not going to miss out on those moments. And it comes with a cost. It's so worth it," he said.