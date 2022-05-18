Dallas nonprofit helps hundreds of mothers in need of baby products, including formula amid national shortage

Around 400 mothers lined up at Molina High School in west Dallas to pick up baby products, for free.

DALLAS — The need for baby formula is only growing across the country, and right here in North Texas.

On Tuesday morning, a local organization is going above and beyond trying to help moms.

“it’s a struggle, you know,” said Katherine Gamez, an expecting mother.

Despite the heat, Gamez and her three children lined up for hours, hoping to get baby formula and the necessities for her children.

“Pampers, formula, especially formula,” said Gamez.

Financially, it’s been tough for Gamez since her husband's death.

“Of eight years, passed away from COVID,” said Gamez.

As the sole provider of the household, Gamez, along with 400 mothers, lined up at Molina High School in west Dallas to pick up baby products, for free.

“Pampers, thank you so much,” said Gamez.

It’s thanks to Viola’s House, a maternity home for homeless teenagers. The organization understands the struggle moms are facing these days.

“Diapers, wipes, socks, bottles, essentials mothers need for their baby,” said Thana Hickman Simmons, the CEO of Viola’s House.

Pregnant teen moms, to mom’s in the West Dallas area are lining up. They’re hoping to get baby formula to necessities for their baby.



As the moms stood in line, Viola's House handed out a card that included information on its app. If a mom downloads it and takes a class, they'll receive $10 to redeem at the Viola's House warehouse.

Moms can redeem the vouchers for baby formula, but they have to earn it.

“Getting educated on parenting, pregnancy, an array of subjects. It’s voucher-based shopping with dignity,” said Simmons.

And many of the moms participated in the classes, and then went straight to the Viola’s House baby benefit boutique in South Dallas.

“It is by request only, because of the shortage,” said Simmons.

With the shortage in mind, and a baby due, Gamez is thankful that there is help out there.

“I’m nervous about that. Everything will be OK. Pray to God you will get through it,” said Gamez.