Motorcycle crash on I-30 leaves rider in critical condition, Dallas sheriff's office says

Authorities told WFAA that the biker has been put on life support after losing control of the motorcycle.

DALLAS — A motorcyclist has been taken to a hospital ICU after a serious accident early Friday morning.

A detective with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department (DCSD) said deputies were called at 3:34 a.m. They were dispatched to the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Peak Avenue.

Authorities at the scene told WFAA photographer Mike Forbes that the motorcyclist lost control of his bike, causing him to fall off and slide on the freeway.

When DCSD deputies got there, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department had taken the man to Baylor Hospital in critical condition. The deputies then went to the hospital where they were told the man was placed on life support in the ICU.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

This story will be updated if/when more information is available.