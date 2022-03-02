Dallas mayor proposes suspending ties to Russian sister city Saratov

In a memo, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also said the city will discuss an agreement to not approve city contracts with entities that have Russian ties.

DALLAS — The City of Dallas will soon be considering how it can officially show its support for Ukraine amid the continued Russian invasion.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a memo to city council on Thursday that they will be voting next week on a resolution to condemn Russia's invasion.

"I believe it is important for the Dallas City Council to send a clear message that we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Johnson said in the memo.

Part of the resolution includes the city suspending its "official relationship" with the Russian city of Saratov, which is around 520 miles southeast of Moscow the southwestern region.

According to the City of Dallas, Saratov is one of 12 international cities that are known as "Sister & Friendship" cities. Dallas' Economic Development department describes this program as a partnership "to build global cooperation at the municipal level" through culture and economy.

Saratov has been a sister city to Dallas since 2004.

"However, the City of Dallas recognizes the long-time cultural, educational, and medical ties with the people of Saratov and supports any efforts by the people Dallas and Saratov to work toward peace and understanding during this challenging time," the mayor's resolution stated.

In the memo, Johnson also said the city council will consider an agreement to not approve any city contracts with entities that have Russian ties.

Texas officials are also looking into ways of condemning the invasion of Ukraine by targeting ties with Russia within the state.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott said he asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove Russian products from shelves.

"Texas stands with Ukraine," Abbott said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said he asked his staff to review all state contracts and payments made through the Texas Treasury for ties to Russian-owned businesses. He said investments made with Russia will be looked into, as well.