Dallas Mavs help gift new technology lab to nonprofit in Oak Cliff community

For Oak Cliff unveiled its new tech lab on Wednesday. New computers donated by the Dallas Mavs will help bring online access and resources to community members.

DALLAS — It was a big day for the staff at For Oak Cliff and its clients on Wednesday.

The Dallas Mavericks sponsored a large mural and resources to fill the nonprofit’s technology lab.

“We want our community, as a whole, to be future proof,” said Taylor Toynes, of For Oak Cliff.

The Mavs sponsored brand new computers, virtual devices, and other tech resources that will help For Oak Cliff’s clients and community members.

“It’s going to be an open space, that people can move around in, can learn in, and just grow,” said Toynes.

The nonprofit organization’s staff said the computers and technology will help children and adults in its afterschool and G.E.D. programs, in addition to workforce training classes, among other programs that include helping the community stay connected.

“A lot of the times, you’ll see that one household might have one. But there’s like two or three kids, who all have homework assignments. They’re sharing that one device. So, more devices and a really strong internet connection is a huge need,” said Xavier Henderson, of For Oak Cliff.

The organization’s founders believe the impact will be great. The staff said having a partner like the Mavs, bringing in needed resources to the community through the tech lab, is strong.