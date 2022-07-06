Heartwarming: Dallas ISD elementary students make cards for Uvalde

“I drew 19 butterflies for the kids that have died, and two big butterflies,” said Eva Salazar, a 4th grader.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The Uvalde school mass shooting hit close to home for Dallas Independent School District students.

They wanted to do something special for the lives lost and the grief the children are going through.

“Mostly sad and worried,” said Kameron Sotire.

Sotire is a 3rd grader at Edna Rowe Elementary School in East Dallas.

He and his fellow classmates shared their emotions about the Uvalde school shooting.

“I was scared and shocked,” said J’Zelle Frazier, a 4th grader at Edna Rowe Elementary.

“My heart literally umm, a little bit broke,” said Jorge Moreno, a 5th grader.

They wanted to do something for kids at Robb Elementary School.

“We talked about how can we turn sadness into a moment of help,” said Veronica Green, a teacher for Affirmation Club.

These 4th and 5th graders took their grief and turned it into heartwarming messages for the kids in Uvalde.

“I have a hand to help you,” said Sotire.

The students made cards with specials messages, honoring the lives that were lost just two weeks ago.

“I drew 19 butterflies for the kids that have died, and two big butterflies,” said Eva Salazar, a 4th grader.

Two big butterflies in remembrance of the teachers that died.

“We will always be with you,” said Salazar.

“They were loved themselves, they will love the cards that we made them,” said Frazier.

With the colors of brightness in the hearts and hands, one student shared this message: “Believe in yourself and everyone loves you,” said Salazar.