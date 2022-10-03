Dallas Kimball basketball trainer shot after player's gun goes off on team bus

DISD Michael Hinojosa held a news conference to address what the district called a "senseless incident" Wednesday night.

DALLAS — A Dallas high school basketball student trainer was injured after a player's gun discharged on the team bus after a practice in San Antonio on Wednesday night, district officials said.

The incident involved students from Kimball High School, which is competing in the boys state semifinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday night.

Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa in a news conference Thursday said the team had practiced at a gym in San Antonio on Wednesday evening. The team then got on a charter bus to go get dinner.

Unknown to school officials, one of the players had a gun on him, Hinojosa said. The gun went off and struck a student trainer in the leg.

Hinojosa did not name the student but said he is 18 and could face criminal charges. He was arrested after the shooting.

The trainer, a female Kimball student, was taken to a hospital, where she had surgery, Hinojosa said.

The girl got out of surgery and was expected to be OK. She was with her parents and heading back to Dallas on Thursday, Hinojosa said.

"There's no excuses for what happened last night," Hinojosa said, calling the incident "extremely disappointing."

Watch Hinojosa's full press conference here (beginning at 15:00):

Hinojosa said the district was still investigating how or why the player had a gun with him.

Hinojosa said officials believe it was a "random discharge" when the gun went off.

The University Interscholastic League met with Dallas ISD officials and both sides agreed to let Kimball play in Thursday night's semifinal against Beaumont United.

"They are appreciative that we moved quickly with this matter," Hinojosa said. "They agree with us that you shouldn't punish an entire team for actions of one."

Hinojosa was heading to San Antonio on Thursday afternoon to help school officials deal with the situation.