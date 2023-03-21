Dallas Fire-Rescue says it responded to a 'sharp increase' in suspected narcotic overdose cases Tuesday

Sources with the Dallas Fire-Rescue tell WFAA at least five of the several overdose calls placed across the city were handled by one southern Dallas station alone.

DALLAS — Sources with Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) tell WFAA that the department dealt with a high volume of suspected narcotics overdose cases throughout the City of Dallas on Tuesday.

According to one source within the department, at least five of the several overdose calls placed across the city over the course of the day were made to one southern Dallas station alone.

Sources further confirm to WFAA that some of those treated by DFR and transported to hospitals were suffering cardiac arrest.

"Dallas Fire-Rescue has become aware of a sharp increase in the number of emergency response, and transports, involving suspected narcotic overdoses," said Jason Evans, spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Sources with DFR and the Dallas Police Department tell WFAA that the volume of calls placed on Tuesday vastly exceeded the norm.

DFR has not yet confirmed the total number of overdose calls it received Tuesday, the number of people it transported to the hospital as a result of those calls, whether the overdose cases it dealt with led to any fatalities or if any of the overdoses were connected.

"These incidents have been spread out over a wide area, and it is too early to determine whether any connections exists," Evans said. "Going forward we will be working with law enforcement as the matter is investigated."