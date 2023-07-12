Report: Jerry Jones gifted Super Bowl ring to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Jerry Jones has been linked to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in new reporting by the New York Times.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly gifted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a Super Bowl ring, according to a new story from the New York Times.

The Times story, published Sunday, was a wide-ranging piece on Thomas' membership in the Horatio Alger Association, a scholarship fundraising group, and his "access to wealthy members and reported VIP treatment."

According to the report, the Cowboys are Thomas' favorite team, and he and Jones "struck up a friendship."

Thomas has flown in Jones' private jet, attended Cowboys training camp and sat in Jones' owner's box when Dallas plays in Washington, the report said. And, according to the report, Jones once gave Thomas a Super Bowl ring.

The Times' article didn't focus solely on Thomas' connection to Jones, but rather his connections, overall, with members of the Horatio Alger Association.

Thomas has faced criticism this year after reports from Pro Publica about him allegedly receiving unreported gifts from Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow.

Crow, a Dallas resident, is the Chairman of the Board of Crow Holdings, a private family business established to manage the capital of the Trammell Crow family, according to the firm's website.

Trammell Crow is Harlan Crow's father, who became one of America's largest real estate developers and landlords. Trammel Crow passed away in 2009. D Magazine reported in 2008 about how Harlan Crow almost single-handedly saved the family from financial disaster following the 1980s real-estate crash.