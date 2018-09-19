Jurors watched from three different angles on Monday, an officer involved shooting that left an unarmed man hospitalized for weeks and the Mesquite Police officer on trial for aggravated assault.

Derick Wiley could spend the rest of his life in prison based on what a jury of eight women and four men decide over the next several days.

The ten year officer in Mesquite Police was fired three weeks after the November 8, 2017 shooting that left Lyndo Jones with two gunshot wounds to the back.

In the opening day of the trial, jurors viewed body worn camera video from Wiley, along with dashcam video from his Mesquite PD vehicle.

Surveillance video from the business where Jones parked his truck in the parking lot showed a third angle.

In all of them, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office says it shows Wiley didn't follow Mesquite Police protocol on the call and was unlawful in his use of deadly force.

Wiley was dispatched for a "suspicious person" call in the 1300 block of S. Town East Blvd after a nearby business owner called 911 relaying a man was in a blue pickup truck setting the alarm off repeatedly.

The bodycam video shows Wiley approach the truck and immediately gave profanity laced verbal commands towards Jones.

"Put your hands up or I will ****ing shoot you!" Wiley says initially. "Get on the ground!"

The video shows Jones followed the command, including when the officer asked him to place his hands behind his back.

The video shows Wiley place his right hand on the wrist of Jones, in an apparent attempt to handcuff him.

The bodycam does not clearly show how Jones ends up out of Wiley's control, but the officer told Mesquite Police lead investigator Brett Ehrenberger what happened leading up to that moment.

The interview was taped one week after the shooting and played for the jury on Monday.

"I tried to get my hands on him and I couldn't hold his hands and he swiped my hands off of him and threw me to the side," Wiley said.

The bodycam video then shows Jones move away from Wiley and get up and began to run with both his arms raised when Wiley fires his gun two times, striking Jones twice.

Jones spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wounds to the stomach and back.

Ehrenberger told jurors he immediately had concerns about whether the shooting was justified moments after showing up on scene the night of the incident as lead investigator for Mesquite PD.

"I need an explanation for the whole incident in itself but clearly I need an explanation for two gunshots to the back," Ehrenberger said. "It was concerning."

As backup officers arrived after the shooting, Wiley is heard saying he didn't believe Jones was armed and also that he was responding to a burglary in progress call.

During the November 15, 2017 taped interview, Wiley told investigators when he saw a man without a shirt on in the truck, in cold temperatures, he assumed he walked up on a burglary in progress.

The truck belonged to Jones, who was unarmed.

If convicted, Wiley faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.

