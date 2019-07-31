The Jones family's Dallas Cowboys-centric coworking concept at The Star in Frisco is opening its doors for business Thursday.

The 18,000-square-foot office space, Formation, features 22 private offices, 21 dedicated desks, four conference rooms, eight call rooms and lounge seating throughout.

The coworking concept, both in its design and its amenities offerings, was created for the ultimate Cowboys fan. Team memorabilia line the walls and shelves, floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlook Ford Center, and members who are selected through a "carefully curated application process" are given access to private events with Cowboys and Jones family executives, and pre-sale access to certain events at AT&T Stadium and Ford Center.

So far, all private offices are spoken for and only a few dedicated desks remain, a Formation representative said Wednesday.

Dedicated desk memberships are $800 a month, and open workspace memberships go for $525 a month.

Memberships for private offices, which vary in size and price, start at $1,000 a month.

"We're looking forward to continuing to build a community of passionate business professionals – everyone from entrepreneurs to executives – who are excited to build symbiotic relationships with one another, gather inspiration and guidance from the Cowboys organization, and who will pursue the same drive for excellence we expect from both our athletes and employees," said Jerry Jones Jr., executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer for the Dallas Cowboys.

