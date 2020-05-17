Gyms in Texas prepare to open Monday with enhanced emphasis on cleanliness, customer safety

As physical fitness centers around the state prepare for reopening, Mvement, a new Dallas gym, is ready to open on Monday too

DALLAS — Texans on Monday will get an opportunity to visit gyms and physical fitness centers for the first time in over two months.

For many popular gyms around North Texas, each are preparing to welcome customers back in adherence with Governor Greg Abbott's executive order providing guidance for reopening.

It's a day James Watson says he's been ready for - for quite a while.

"Thrilled," Watson said. "I mean, we were ready even before COVID hit.”

Watson is co-owner of Mvement, a gym in northeast Dallas that plans to welcome customers for the first time on Monday.

Mvement carries a sleek, modern feel with white buffed floors and recessed lighting that changes colors depending on the workout class. But, come Monday, Watson says the first thing customers will notice will be a team member greeting them at the door with a contact-less thermometer.

"If you’re over 100.4F, we’re going to ask you to comeback at a later time," Watson said.

Next, customers arriving at the front desk will be required to use hand sanitizer and, if they didn't bring their own, will be provided a mask and gloves.

"It’s just making sure health is first and safety is first in everything," Watson said.

The requirements for gloves is part of Abbott's order allowing gyms to open at 25% capacity, and so is maintaining at least 6-feet of social distancing between clients. However, physical fitness centers will have to keep their lockers rooms and showers closed.

At the outset, Watson says Mvement will not approach the 25% capacity, which would be close to 100 clients.

"We don’t think its safe, we don’t think its wise," Watson said.