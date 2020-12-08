DART installing face mask and hand sanitizer dispensers on all buses, trains and streetcars

As of July 3, all DART passengers are required to wear a face mask or face covering while using DART transportation.

DALLAS — Commuters who use the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system will soon have access to hand sanitizing stations and face mask dispenser stations on all buses, streetcars and trains, according to a Wednesday news release from DART.

DART engineers have started installing the mask dispensers and hand sanitizers on the system's more than 600 buses, 160 trains and four streetcars and plan to be finished with installation by early September, the news release said.

This safety measure is in addition to DART's practice of removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to coronavirus. DART also allows passengers to report unhygienic surfaces by calling customer service at 214-749-3333 or by using the DART Say Something app.