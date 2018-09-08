DALLAS — Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway resigned Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges, court documents revealed.

According to the documents, Caraway admitted to taking more than $450,000 in exchange for votes in favor of a camera company, Force Multiplier Solutions (FXS), which sought contract work with Dallas County Schools as part of the stop-arm-camera program. The bribes and kickbacks date back to 2011, documents say.

Dallas County Schools was closed after voters elected to shut down the troubled agency in the November 2017 elections.

The documents also allege that Caraway pleaded guilty to not reporting "a substantial portion of the bribe and kickback" to the IRS.

"Today is a day of reckoning and reconciliation for the city of Dallas and its citizens," said Erin Nealy Cox, the United States attorney for the Northern District of Texas, during a morning news conference on the case.

Cox said Caraway and Robert Leonard, president and owner of FXS, both pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud . Caraway also and pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Sentencing could take several months, but Caraway could face up to 10 years and a fine up to $500,000.

More details to come

© 2018 WFAA