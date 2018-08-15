DALLAS -- The seat has been empty for just six days, but already there at least that many contenders interested in replacing disgraced former Dallas city council member Dwaine Caraway.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council quickly approved language to create a special election for the District 4 seat on November 6.

Minutes later, candidates were spotted in city hall preparing to file for the seat.

Carolyn King Arnold was elected to the seat in 2015 after Caraway was term limited. She even had his full endorsement. Two years later, after losing a 2016 campaign for Dallas County Commissioner, Caraway turned his attention back to his old seat and defeated Arnold in 2017.

She said Wednesday she plans to get the seat back again. "It was always my intention to come back," Arnold said. "I know the community, I know the people and I know what their needs are."

Brandon J. Vance, a college advisor and a Texas Women's University graduate, said he decided to run after friends and colleagues reached out when Caraway entered his guilty plea.

"This is an opportunity for council District 4 to start a new chapter,” Vance said. "It’s important that whoever wins this seat brings integrity back to the seat."

It appears it will be a crowded race to fill the seat.

As of late Wednesday, the city secretary's office listed Kebran Alexander and Asa Woodberry as beginning the paperwork process to run as well.

Candidates have until August 23 at 6 p.m. to gather 25 signatures and complete paperwork to be certified for the November 6 ballot.

Dallas County, which administers the election, will inform the city next week on expected costs.

If a runoff is necessary, that will take place on December 11, meaning a new council member may not be seated until December 19.

“We can not afford in this district to go without representation," Arnold said. "It’s already scary now that we have to go from August to December.”

Caraway resigned on August 9 after pleading guilty to multiple public corruption charges for receiving an estimated $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes related to a multi-million dollar camera program for Dallas County Schools.

The contract, an ensuing inventory, placed the bus provider in an unsustainable level of debt and led to voters dissolving the entity in November 2017.

