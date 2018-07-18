DALLAS -- Authorities are investigating after a missing Dallas man was found dead inside an empty train car Wednesday morning.

The family of Jamaar Xavier Parker, known as "Jay", says he was a 27-year-old cable contractor and was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Friday when he left his home to give a coworker a ride.

His twin brother, Antonio Parker, said the family couldn't get in contact with him so they began posting missing flyers around the neighborhood and on social media.

They conducted a three-hour search on their own and ended up pinging his cell phone to a warehouse near some railroad tracks.

Parker said he first found his brother's phone, then his wallet, inside cement hopper cars. He searched them one by one until he eventually found his brother dead.

The trains are hard to open and get out of because they load from the top, he said.

Police are now looking at surveillance video taken at a gas station on Westmoreland Road where Jay Parker was last seen in hopes of finding some answers.

A candlelight vigil will be held there, 2320 North Westmoreland Road, at 8 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA