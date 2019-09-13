DALLAS — An FAA emergency was reported Friday afternoon while authorities investigated a possible threat involving a Southwest plane that was later deemed non-credible.

According to Southwest officials, a passenger reported receiving "a threat to a flight via their personal social media account."

Dallas police confirmed authorities interviewed a passenger on the flight and determined that there was no immediate threat.

Southwest officials say the plane was met by local law enforcement as a precaution.

The flight departed from Lubbock earlier in the day and landed "uneventfully" at Dallas Love Field Airport Friday afternoon.

The FBI and Federal Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

