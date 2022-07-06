Dallas County reports first case of monkeypox transmitted locally

Health officials said the person was an out-of-state visitor who attended Daddyland Festival.

DALLAS — Dallas County is reporting the first case of monkeypox that has been transmitted locally.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services said it has confirmed a case of monkeypox in an out-of-state visitor who was in town for the Daddyland Festival over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to officials, the person reported attendance at the festival and other private parties. The visitor went to a Dallas hospital with a rash and was diagnosed with the virus through lab testing.

"Given the size of the Daddyland Festival, others who attended the events could have been exposed to monkeypox and, possibly, infected," the department said in a press release.

The festival included events such as dance parties, pool parties and nightclub events, which pose a high risk of transmission, the department said.

Dallas County had previously reported four monkeypox cases among residents.