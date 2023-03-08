'There were failures': Dallas County DA says violent killer was mistakenly deported before serving time for brutal murders of young couple

Luis Campos and Linoshka Torres were murdered in 2007. Their murderer was supposed to do time in Texas prison but instead was deported to Mexico.

DALLAS — He is dangerous and violent, with links to Mexican drug cartels.

Nicolas Monarrez was a cartel hitman who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torturing and murdering Linoshka Torres and her boyfriend, Luis Campos, in 2007. They were held hostage in a shed, where police say they were beaten, electrocuted and strangled.

It was a case of mistaken identity. The couple was innocent and had no ties to Monarrez or any criminal activity.

Linoshka’s sister, Rachel Torres, talked to WFAA about the couple.

”They were good kids,” Rachel said.

After killing them, Monarrez and two accomplices dumped their bodies off a bridge on Dowdy Ferry Road.

”He took them and did some horrible things to them,” said Rachel.

He was supposed to serve a 15-year sentence in a Texas prison for the murders.

But first, Monarrez had to serve a 10-year sentence in federal prison on a separate drug charge, which he did.

But instead of being transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections, he was deported.

Rachel Torres got a letter from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying Monarrez was “…removed from the U.S. to Mexico on February 08, 2021.”

“He just did the drug charges. That’s it,” said Rachel.

No one realized the mistake until Rachel Torres began asking questions about where he was in the system.

WFAA also started asking questions.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who was not the DA at the time this happened, said, “There were major failures where paperwork was not properly filed by prosecutors at the time.”

He said his office is looking into those failures.

So, for now, Monarrez is a free man in Mexico never having served one day for killing Campos and Linoshka Torres.