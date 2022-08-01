Dallas city council committee to consider deprioritizing abortion investigations

The Dallas council committee will consider a version of the "Grace Act," which was already passed in Denton and Austin.

DALLAS — A Dallas City Council committee will become the latest Texas city to consider a response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how that affects abortions in the state.

A special meeting by the council's Quality of Life committee will be held Tuesday afternoon as they look to garner support for a resolution to address Texas' abortion law.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua of District 7 said the meeting was called as the state's "trigger law" inches closer to going into effect with the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Most abortions are already illegal in Texas, but on Aug. 25, performing one will become a felony, with punishment of up to life in prison and fines up to $100,000. There is no exception for rape or incest. The only exception is if the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.

The Dallas council committee will look to follow in the footsteps of Denton and Austin in passing a resolution that would deprioritize investigations into abortions.

According to Bazaldua, the committee will consider their own version of the "Grace Act" to limit city resources in abortion investigations.

"We don't have the purview at the local level to legalize abortion. We do have the authority to limit the resources and the funding that will be allocated to any investigation of this egregious legislation," Bazaldua said.

The resolution would prevent city resources from being used to create records for a person seeking an abortion, provide information to governmental bodies or agencies about pregnancy outcomes and conduct surveillance to determine if an abortion occurred.

Investigations or prosecutions of abortion allegations would also be the lowest priority for law enforcement under the "Grace Act."

Bazaldua told WFAA he's heard from Dallas women struggling to access care for miscarriages and from doctors who aren't sure what kind of care they can provide.

"They can at least know there's not every level of government that's going to be raiding their clinics, that's going to be expending resources and prioritizing the health care decisions that them and their families have made," Bazaldua said.

Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, calls the resolution disheartening and dangerous.

"We want to make sure our laws are fully enforced, including our pro-life laws, and so these resolutions are dangerous for that purpose, that they're signaling something and potentially have the effect of thwarting our pro-life laws from being fully enforced," said Rebecca Parma, senior legislative associate for Texas Right to Life.