Dallas-based Envy Gaming taking over management of Esports Stadium Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas-based Envy Gaming is taking over the management of Arlington’s esports arena.

Esports Stadium Arlington is the largest turnkey esports facility in North America. Envy completed an agreement operating contract for the facility from Esports Venues, a group previously owned by Texas Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman and other investors, according to a news release. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Envy will host the season kickoff tournament for the global Call of Duty League on Jan. 21-23, 2022.

The city of Arlington opened Esports Stadium Arlington in November 2018. The venue has 100,000 square feet of adaptable layout for different events. It recently hosted the Esports Awards, which drew more than 300,000 live viewers.

“Esports Stadium Arlington is without a doubt the best venue in North America right now for any publisher or league considering an esports event with spectators,” Geoff Moore, president and COO of Envy, said in a release. “Live events, and the reactions they generate from the players and audiences, create a unique experience for both the attending fans and anyone watching the broadcast. The beauty of (this venue) is that this valuable experience can be created very efficiently.”