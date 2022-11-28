Y'all really want Uggs?! Here are the most-searched Cyber Monday items in DFW this year

Google Trends gave us a look at the top "Cyber Monday" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth over the last 24 hours

DALLAS — Cyber Monday is upon us.

And while there were deals to be had across the internet, it seems North Texas shoppers had their eyes on a few select items -- namely Uggs, gaming chairs and flights.

Google Trends gave us a look at the top "Cyber Monday" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth over the last day.

Here's a glimpse at what brands, items and stores y'all were searching for the most on Monday:

Top Cyber Monday Google searches in DFW:

Uggs

James Avery

American Airlines

Gaming chairs

Treadmills

Hulu

Airpods

Bath and Body Works

Lululemon

Christmas tree deals

Home Depot

Converse

Patagonia

Tractor Supply Co.

Kate Spade

Hobby Lobby

Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year’s biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores. That forecast represents a jump from the $10.7 billion that consumers spent last year.

Adobe’s numbers are not adjusted for inflation, but its analysis says demand is growing even when inflation is factored in. Some analysts have said top line numbers will be boosted by higher prices, and that the amount of items consumers purchase could remain unchanged — or even fall — compared to prior years. Profit margins are also expected to be tight for retailers offering deeper discounts to attract budget-conscious consumers and clear out their bloated inventories.

Shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday, up 2.3% from last year, according to Adobe. E-commerce activity continued to be strong over the weekend, with $9.55 billion in online sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this story



