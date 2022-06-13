Critics blast Dallas city manager's performance; special council meeting will determine his future

Mayor Johnson said the meeting could include discussions about performance recommendations, contract termination or the possibility of Broadnax's resignation.

DALLAS — Some residents in the City of Dallas are waiting and watching to see what the future may hold for the city manager, T.C. Broadnax.

City council members have requested a special meeting on Wednesday, June 15. The council is expected to discuss Broadnax’s job performance and future as a city leader.

“If a third or more of my Council comes to me and says they want to have a discussion about something, I don’t stymie the discussion,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said as he addressed questions about the looming meeting.

Johnson said the closed-door meeting could also include discussions about performance recommendations, contract termination or the possibility of Broadnax’s resignation.

In a tweet published on Sunday, council member Cara Mendelsohn mentioned many council members are citing the permitting process as a main reason to fire the city manager.

Mendelsohn wrote, “That is a big one, but my top concern is tech. How IT data loss was handled & resulting awareness of problems is shocking.”

The Dallas Fire Fighters Association is also chiming in with criticism. In a letter, the organization’s leaders are blasting Broadnax.

“His tenure has been pockmarked by missteps and failures that have put a strain on all firefighters,” wrote Jim McDade, president of Dallas Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 58.

The letter goes on to call out the alleged deplorable conditions at several fire stations and faulty equipment.

“Years of red tape, permitting issues, and delays from every city department who is involved in the process have caused areas of the City of Dallas to lack Fire and EMS coverage endangering citizens and visitors,” McDade explained.

Some other council members have pointed out concerns about the city manager’s response to 911 calls, homelessness, public safety and other areas they allege have not shown improvement.

Broadnax did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

In a statement last week, Broadnax said, “I am proud of the hard work which has lead to accomplishments of many goals related to the City Council’s eight strategic priorities.”

Mayor Johnson said he wouldn’t go into detail about specific concerns, citing personnel matters. He said the meeting would be conducted professionally.

“We are all going to get in a room and we’re going to have a discussion about the actual progress that’s been made or not been made on the issues that have been expressed by that board to that executive…and we’ll see what happens,” Johnson explained.