A large house fire was burning in the Lakewood area of East Dallas on Saturday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded about 8 p.m. to the 6000 block of Tokalon Drive, near the corner of West Shore Drive. Video from the scene showed large flames and plumes of smoke shooting from a home.

Multiple fire trucks were at the scene, and a section of Tokalon Drive was blocked off. Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the fire.

