Crash shuts down I-30 in both directions in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas — Both directions of Interstate 30 were shut down in Mesquite after a semi-truck crashed Friday morning, police said.

The crash, which happened near Northwest Drive, was causing heavy delays for drivers heading west into Dallas.

Police said a semi-truck hauling a trailer crashed into a cement barricade about 3:40 a.m. Both directions of the highway were still shut down at 8 a.m., according to police.

Wrecker crews were working to clear the scene, and debris was still strewn across the roadway.

Police expected the lanes to re-open around 9 a.m.