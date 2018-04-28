It's a homecoming for Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams.

The Dallas Cowboys selected the Coppell High School grad with their second round pick — 50th overall — in the NFL Draft Friday night.

Just hours after a report surfaced that Cowboys future Hall of Famer Jason Witten planned to retire, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to the 49th pick, one in front of their division rival, to grab the top tight end available in Dallas Goedert.

The scouting report on Williams, from the Associated Press:

OVERVIEW

Williams had very high marks from NFL scouts entering the 2017 season. As a sophomore left tackle for the Longhorns in 2016, he had the makings of a future top-10 pick. He did not look like a first-round prospect in the opener against Maryland in 2017 and then suffered a left knee injury against USC, suffering a sprained MCL and PCL. He opted for rest and rehab instead of surgery and returned to the field for the final two games of the regular season.

ANALYSIS

Williams is an athletic tackle with the efficient set-up and kickslide to cut off edge speed. A high school tight end and natural mover, Williams has foot quickness to pull, get outside and take out defenders in space. He has a hard-handed punch but tends to open his body for defenders to attack and knock him off balance.

With relatively short 33-inch arms, some NFL teams view Williams as a guard. But he tends to play with more finesse than power and most offensive line coaches will want to instill more of a finisher's attitude. Williams trusts his technique and has the movement skills necessary to protect the blindside. If a team is convinced Williams can develop quickly, he could be a first-round pick.

