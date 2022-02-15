COVID-19 updates: Dallas County Health officials report 17 more deaths, including 2 residents in their 20s

Health officials said this brings the total number of deaths to 5,888 in the county, since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Dallas County health officials reported 17 more residents died from COVID-19, including two people in their 20s. Health officials said this brings the total number of deaths to 5,888 in the county, since tracking began in March 2020.

The additional death reported Tuesday ranged in age from a Garland woman in her 20s, who didn’t have underlying health conditions to Dallas man in his 80s, who died at a long-term care facility.

Health officials also reported 2,644 new positive cases, including 257 probable cases.

“Although the numbers are much lower than they have been last month, they are still high in comparison to pre-Omicron numbers. Hopefully, the numbers will continue to decline rapidly, but for now it's important to continue being vigilant about masking in indoor public settings outside your own home, maintaining six-foot distance and washing your hands frequently,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “These proven tools along with getting the vaccine and getting the booster are the most important things we can do to win the battle against COVID. Find a booster or a vaccine near you at vaccine.gov.”

A weekly pop-up vaccine clinic is open at Fair Park on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 600 for 3rd consecutive day

Tarrant County Public Health reported Tuesday there are currently 551 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 566 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the third straight day hospitalizations have remained below 600.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 13% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced there were 18 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Bedford woman in her 50s to a Haltom City man in his 90s.

There were 5,454 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. There have been 551,557 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,240,373 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

281 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 281 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 112 cases reported Monday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 365, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 11% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County health officials report 109 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 111 on Monday.

This is the 14th straight day hospitalizations have remained below 200.

There are currently eight ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There were also 412 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have now been 171,278 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 208,920 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,142 who have received their second dose and 1,140 who have received their third dose.

State hospitalizations remain below 8,000 for 3rd consecutive day

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 7,154 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 7,479 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained below 8,000 hospitalizations for three consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 9,419 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 new cases for 5th consecutive day

State health officials reported 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 5,655 on Monday.

This is now the fifth straight day officials have reported fewer than 10,000 new cases.